Christie's Will Partner With Radiohead's Thom Yorke to Present Artworks by Stanley Donwood, Created for the Album Kid A (2000)

THE WORKS BY DONWOOD WILL ALSO BE OFFERED IN CHRISTIE'S FIRST OPEN ONLINE-ONLY SALE FROM 5 TO 19 OCTOBER 2021

- Stanley Donwood has collaborated with Radiohead to create cover art since their 1996 album The Bends

- Six works by Donwood, from the period 1999-2001, closely relating to the cover and sleeve art of Kid A, will be displayed at Christie's Headquarters in London from 9 to 15 October 2021. Drawings, lyrics and digital art by both Stanley Donwood and Thom Yorke will be presented alongside the paintings

- The paintings by Donwood will be offered in First Open: Post-War and Contemporary Art, online for global bidding from 5 to 19 October 2021, with estimates beginning at £10,000

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's will present work by the artist Stanley Donwood, who has created the cover art for Radiohead's ground-breaking albums since The Bends in 1996. The six paintings will be on display at Christie's Headquarters in London from 9 to 15 October 2021, alongside drawings, lyrics and digital art curated by Stanley Donwood and Thom Yorke, who initially met at Exeter University. The paintings by Donwood will be offered in First Open: Post-War and Contemporary Art, online for global bidding from 5 to 19 October 2021. The series of dystopian landscapes were made in the period 1999-2001, and closely related to the final cover and sleeve art for Kid A, originally released by the band on 2 October 2000, marking its 21st anniversary. Donwood's series continued with the release of Amnesiac (2001). While working on each album sleeve, Donwood immersed himself in Radiohead's music constantly: "It gets under your skin and becomes like oxygen. I listen to it a lot, almost to the extent I need a breather by the time it comes out." The resulting body of work produced by Donwood provides a bold visual accompaniment to Radiohead's music, a band who are renowned for their technical innovation and pioneering vision. Donwood has exhibited internationally, including a solo exhibition at Bonnefantenmuseum, Maastricht in 2017, and estimates for the paintings begin at £10,000.

