checkAd

Cyteir Therapeutics Selected to Join Russell 2000 Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer was added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index, effective after the US market opens on September 20, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000 Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

"We are pleased to be included in the Russell 2000 Index following the successful close of our June IPO. Cyteir is committed to discovering and developing next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer to provide novel treatment options for patients," said Markus Renschler, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyteir.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000 Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks. For more information, please visit www.cyteir.com. Follow Cyteir on social media: @CyteirInfo and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding Cyteir’s plans for development of its therapies. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors are set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Cyteir’s prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on June 21, 2021, Cyteir’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Cyteir Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cyteir Therapeutics Selected to Join Russell 2000 Index Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer was added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index, effective after the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21Cyteir Therapeutics to Participate in the 19th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten