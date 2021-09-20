checkAd

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Final Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 Data with the Plinabulin/Docetaxel Combination versus Docetaxel Alone in 2nd/3rd Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with EGFR Wild Type at the European Society for Medical Oncolo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 13:30   

  • Study met the primary endpoint showing statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for the combination (DP) vs. docetaxel (D).
  • Study met key secondary endpoints showing statistically significant improvement for DP vs. D in ORR, PFS, and 24- and 36-month OS rates, significant reduction in incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia and clinically meaningful relative improvement in Q-TWiST of 18.4%.
  • In PD-1/PD-L1 exposed patients, DP had longer OS benefit vs. D (HR = 0.68); and the 24 M OS rate in the combination was triple that of docetaxel (p=0.0026).
  • BeyondSpring plans to seek U.S. FDA and China NMPA approval for plinabulin in combination with docetaxel in 2nd/3rd line NSCLC based on the demonstrated clinical benefit and safety profile, with an anticipated NDA filing in 1H 2022.
  • More detailed data will be presented live at 8:10 a.m. ET today at the ESMO Congress in Paris, and the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today. Dial-in: 877-451-6152, conference ID#: 13723041

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today will have a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology 2021 Congress. This includes the final intention-to-treat (ITT) dataset from the Company’s DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 registrational trial of its first-in-class lead asset, plinabulin, in combination with docetaxel vs. docetaxel alone for the treatment of 2nd/3rd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR wild type. Plinabulin is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), which is a potent antigen presenting cell (APC) inducer.

The DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 trial is a randomized, active controlled, single blind to patients, global trial that enrolled 559 patients in 2nd and 3rd line NSCLC, EGFR wild type, with a measurable lung lesion. Patients were treated on a 21-day cycle with infusion of docetaxel (75 mg/m2 on day 1) and plinabulin (30 mg/m2 on days 1 and 8) or with docetaxel alone (75 mg/m2 on day 1). The primary endpoint of OS was met in the ITT population (DP: n=278; D: n=281). The following summarizes the clinical results:

