Mindset Pharma Announces Further Preclinical Results Demonstrating Strong Efficacy and Improved Safety Profile for its 5-MeO-DMT-Inspired Drug Candidate, MSP-4018

“Given the strong preclinical efficacy and safety data in support of MSP-4018, combined with our expedited manufacturing process, we believe our Family 4 clinical candidate has the potential to provide a safer and more scalable therapeutic alternative to first-generation 5-MeO-DMT. We believe this preclinical data will enable us to quickly advance this novel compound into human clinical trials,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") , a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that preclinical proof-of-concept data comparing its clinical candidate, MSP-4018, against 5-MeO-DMT further demonstrated strong efficacy and an improved safety profile as a next generation psychedelic medicine.

“The latest preclinical proof-of-concept data showed that, in addition to its strong efficacy, both locomotor activity and rearing behavior for MSP-4018 did not decline at a range of doses tested, compared to the profound decline observed in 5-MeO-DMT, indicating a remarkably improved safety profile for MSP-4018. In addition, we saw further evidence of psychedelic activity, reflected in the head twitch response of mice,” concluded Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer of Mindset.

Mindset’s Family 4 compounds are DMT and 5-MeO-DMT-inspired novel drug candidates that offer a broad range of pharmacological diversity suitable for in-clinic settings. The Company has run a battery of specialized in-vitro and in-vivo tests on its patent-pending novel compounds to select the optimal psychedelic drug candidates for progressing towards human clinical trials.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the financial year ended June 30, 2020 dated March 5, 2021. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.