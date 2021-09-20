Hera Says AcegasApsAmga Unit Wins Gas Tender Worth EUR 115 Million
(PLX AI) – Hera says AcegasApsAmga, which is 100% controlled by Hera, wins the gas tender for ATEM Udine 2.Says a 12-year contract will be signed with theMunicipality of Udine as contracting bodyThe Udine 2 ATEM comprises 18 municipalities …
(PLX AI) – Hera says AcegasApsAmga, which is 100% controlled by Hera, wins the gas tender for ATEM Udine 2.Says a 12-year contract will be signed with theMunicipality of Udine as contracting bodyThe Udine 2 ATEM comprises 18 municipalities …
- (PLX AI) – Hera says AcegasApsAmga, which is 100% controlled by Hera, wins the gas tender for ATEM Udine 2.
- Says a 12-year contract will be signed with theMunicipality of Udine as contracting body
- The Udine 2 ATEM comprises 18 municipalities (including Udine) and over 90 thousand users,with a network stretching over 1,200 km
- The contract, which will be signed in the coming months between the multi-utility and the Municipality of Udine, is worth approximately 115 million euro
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare