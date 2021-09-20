ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The products in the polyacrylamide market have grown steadily in commercial significance for synthetic polymer manufacturers. The water-soluble polymer has been extensively studied for its applications in water and wastewater treatment processes, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), mining, and paper industries. Constant advancements in the chemistries of polyacrylamide (PAM) over the years have propelled their demand in these applications.

The number of seawater water desalination units globally has grown on the back of mounting water scarcity. Additionally, brackish water treatment processes have also grown substantially over the recent years. These applications are driving R&D in PAM chemistries to expand their potential applications in water and wastewater treatment. The polyacrylamide market is projected to expand at CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

The extensive utilization of various types of polyacrylamides in oil & gas, mining, paints & coatings, paper & pulp, and water treatment applications is driving the market valuation. The rise in the demand in the urban wastewater treatment industry has propelled the polyacrylamide market.

Key Findings of Polyacrylamide Market Study

Enhanced Oil Recovery in Shale Reservoirs Offers Lucrative Avenues: Worldwide, the need for augmenting the production of oil from refineries has intensified. High-molecular-weight polyacrylamide (PAM) has been extensively utilized in chemically enhanced oil recovery processes. The demand has thrived on back of the growing number of shale reservoirs in recent years. Producers of shale gas are keenly adopting advanced EOR for efficient oil recovery, thereby generating vast revenue streams, finds a study on the polyacrylamide market. Chemical companies catering to the demand have been keen on improving the performance characteristics of products by focusing on rheological behaviors, thermal stability, and core flooding feasibility.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=881