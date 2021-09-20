checkAd

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing and Priority Review of New Drug Application for Ganaxolone in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for filing the company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for the use of ganaxolone in the treatment of seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare, genetic epilepsy. The NDA was granted Priority Review designation and the FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of March 20, 2022. Priority Review designation is given to an investigational medicine that, if approved, would be a significant improvement in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment of a serious condition and accelerates the timing of the FDA review of the application compared to a standard review.

“The FDA’s acceptance of our NDA submission is an important step toward potentially bringing the first approved therapy specifically for treatment of seizures associated with CDD—a devastating disorder with high unmet medical need—to families and healthcare providers,” said Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Marinus Pharmaceuticals. “We believe that ganaxolone has the potential to provide meaningful clinical benefit for patients and we look forward to working closely with the FDA during the review process.”

Ganaxolone received orphan drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation for CDD in June 2017 and July 2020, respectively. If the NDA is approved, Marinus is eligible to receive a RPD Priority Review Voucher that may be sold or transferred.

In its acceptance letter, the FDA indicated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

The acceptance of the NDA for filing enables the company to draw $30 million of additional cash under its May 11, 2021 credit financing agreement with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions described in the credit agreement. If the NDA is approved by December 31, 2022, the company may draw an additional $30 million under the agreement, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions described in the credit agreement.

Seite 1 von 4
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing and Priority Review of New Drug Application for Ganaxolone in CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for filing the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21European Medicines Agency Grants Marinus Pharmaceuticals Accelerated Assessment of Ganaxolone for Treatment of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten