Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Completes Submission of Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger in Bardet-Biedl and Alström Syndromes

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that it has completed its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS) or Alström syndrome.



“This marks a major step in our efforts to bring IMCIVREE to more patients and families living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, including BBS, which affects approximately 1,500 to 2,500 people in the United States, and Alström syndrome, which affects approximately 500 to 1,000 people worldwide,” said David Meeker, M.D., Chairman, President and CEO of Rhythm. “Our application is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 trial in which treatment with IMCIVREE produced clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions in body weight and in the unrelenting hunger associated with these syndromes. The submission includes a series of comprehensive individual patient narratives supporting our belief that IMCIVREE has the potential to offer the first therapeutic option for the early-onset, severe obesity and unrelenting hunger that characterize these syndromes.”

The FDA typically has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the sNDA is sufficiently complete and acceptable for filing. Rhythm has requested priority review for the application, which, if granted, could provide a target FDA review period of six-months from the date the sNDA is accepted. The Company also expects to submit a Type II variation marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which also will cover both BBS and Alström syndrome.

As first reported in December 2020, Rhythm’s Phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in patients with BBS or Alström syndrome met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, with statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in weight and hunger at 52 weeks on therapy. All primary endpoint responders were patients with BBS; no patients with Alström syndrome met the primary endpoint of more than 10 percent weight loss.