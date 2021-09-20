checkAd

FTI Consulting Named a Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine for Fourth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has been named to Consulting magazine’s Best Firms to Work For list for the fourth consecutive year.

The rankings are based on employee satisfaction surveys of more than 300 firms, focusing on culture, career development, client engagement, firm leadership, and compensation and benefits.

Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Our success has been driven by committing to support our people and our clients, independent of market conditions, a commitment that has allowed us to deliver increasingly powerful results for our clients while creating a robust environment where talented people who choose to build their careers here can thrive.”

Consulting’s Best Firms to Work For recognition follows other workplace honors for the firm in 2021. In March, FTI Consulting was named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, recognized in 11 sectors and functional areas. In July, the firm was recognized as a leading firm by Chambers Litigation Support 2021 and by the inaugural Chambers Crisis and Risk Management 2021 guide, both of which highlight the top professional services providers in key markets worldwide.

Also in July, Global Arbitration Review (“GAR”) recognized FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon as top expert witness firms in its annual GAR 100 Expert Witness Firms’ Power Index. Most recently, Global M&A Network named FTI Consulting Global Turnaround Consulting Firm of the Year and Public Relations Firm of the Year at the Turnaround Atlas Awards.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

