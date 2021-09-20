Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Publications Highlighting Beneficial Effects of Phosphodiesterase Type I Inhibition with Lenrispodun (ITI-214) on Cardiovascular Function in Patients with Heart Failure and in Models of Accelerated Aging

A novel cellular mechanism has been identified by which lenrispodun promotes cardiomyocyte contraction, offering a potential effective and safer alternative for the treatment of heart failure (Circulation Research; Muller, et al, 2021)

Results of Study ITI-214-104 show that lenrispodun, in a Phase 1/2a Study, is well tolerated and acts as an inodilator in patients with heart failure without inducing abnormal heart rhythms (Circulation: Heart Failure; Gilotra, et al, 2021)

In two additional recent studies using genetic models of accelerated aging, lenrispodun was shown to ameliorate arteriopathy associated with aging (Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics; Golshiri et al. 2021; and Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity; Ataabadi, et al, 2021)

These findings further define the mechanism of action and potential therapeutic utility of PDE1 inhibitors for several conditions, including diseases where inflammation plays a role, such as Parkinson’s disease and indications where the cardiovascular system may be affected

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI) today highlights the publication of four manuscripts that report on the mechanism of action of lenrispodun (ITI-214) and the potential cardiovascular therapeutic effects of Phosphodiesterase Type I (PDE1) inhibition.

“PDE1 inhibition restores intracellular signaling by elevating the second messengers cAMP and cGMP in certain pathological states associated with low levels of these signaling molecules. PDE1 enzymes require calcium and calmodulin for their activation and are expressed in multiple tissues including smooth and cardiac muscle, neurons, and macrophages/microglia providing opportunities to treat multiple diseases,” said Robert Davis, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Intra-Cellular Therapies. “The findings highlighted today describe beneficial effects of lenrispodun in the treatment of patients with heart failure, and in age-related vascular changes in preclinical models associated with stiffening of arteries, vascular endothelial dysfunction, and increased inflammation. Vascular dysfunction is an important risk factors for cardiovascular disease. In addition, a novel cellular mechanism has been identified by which PDE1 stimulates cardiac contraction. These findings have broad implications as cardiovascular dysfunction and inflammation play important roles across multiple chronic and age-related human diseases.”