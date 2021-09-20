iBio to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, September 27, 2021

BRYAN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming Manufacturing System, announced today that it will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Monday, September 27, 2021. iBio management will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.ibioinc.com under “News and Events” in the Investors section. The live call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0651 (domestic) or (929) 517-0227 (international) and referencing conference code: 7159935.