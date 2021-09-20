Salarius Pharmaceuticals Added to FTSE Global Micro Cap Index

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other hematologic and solid tumors, today announced its inclusion in the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index. Salarius’ inclusion in the FTSE index will be effective after the U.S. market opens today, Monday, September 20, 2021.



“The addition of Salarius to the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is the latest event in what has been an exceptional year for the company, highlighted by the strengthening of the company’s financial position and significant progress in our clinical programs,” stated David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “The FTSE Global Equity Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. This listing will help us pursue our goal to drive long-term shareholder value by expanding awareness of our company within the investment community, increase the liquidity of our stock and broaden our shareholder base."

The FTSE Global Micro Cap Index is part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which includes 16,000 large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally. As of July 30, 2021, The FTSE Global Micro Cap Index had a net market capitalization of $1.89 trillion and included 8,832 constituent companies. Companies domiciled in the U.S. represent 47% of this index, while globally, the healthcare industry constitutes 17.65% of the index.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indices that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes that are used by institutional and retail investors globally. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.