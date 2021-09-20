

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.09.2021 / 13:35

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI

529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: Initial distribution of Vitesco Technologies Group AG shares (DE000VTSC017) as well as fractional shares (DE000VTSC0T7).

b) Nature of the transaction

Initial distribution of Vitesco Technologies Group AG shares (DE000VTSC017) as well as fractional shares (DE000VTSC0T7).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 59.80 EUR 15021.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 59.8000 EUR 15021.7600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

