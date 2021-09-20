checkAd

DGAP-DD Schaeffler AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.09.2021, 13:41  |  14   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.09.2021 / 13:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.75 EUR 6750.00 EUR
6.75 EUR 16875.00 EUR
6.75 EUR 77625.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.7500 EUR 101250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


20.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70222  20.09.2021 



Schaeffler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Schaeffler - Ingenieurwesen statt heißer Luft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Schaeffler AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 20.09.2021 / 13:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion erwirbt Maschinendiagnose Start-up AiSight
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 2,1 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG startet freiwilliges öffentliches Umtauschangebot für PBKM-Aktien
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG to be listed on the SDAX as of September 20, 2021
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Bezugsfrist der Kapitalerhöhung startet heute
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED AND TESTED A NOVEL INTRANASAL COVID-19 VACCINE ...
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight
DGAP-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL - Subscription period for capital increase starts today
DGAP-News: Vita 34 AG launches voluntary public exchange offer for PBKM shares
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:41 UhrDGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17.09.21DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler eröffnet Werk für E-Mobilität mit modernsten Nachhaltigkeitsstandards
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21ANALYSE: JPMorgan sieht 2022 freie Fahrt für Autowerte - Daimler unter Favoriten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21JPMORGAN stuft Schaeffler auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08.09.21IPO/Vitesco-Chef: Auf gutem Weg zur Gewinnschwelle mit Elektrokomponenten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21IAA: Schaeffler macht bei Robotaxis gemeinsame Sache mit Mobileye
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler und Mobileye industrialisieren selbstfahrende Shuttles
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler and Mobileye to Industrialize Self-Driving Shuttles
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten