checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Secondary Resistant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 13:45  |  49   |   |   

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced that the positive final results of its Phase 3 trial of neoepitope-based cancer vaccine Tedopi, called Atalante 1, in HLA-A2 positive patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after immune checkpoint inhibitor (PD-1/PD-L1) failure, were presented in a late-breaking oral presentation(1) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress being held on September 16 – 21, 2021.

Pr. Benjamin Besse, Director of Clinical Research at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France), and Principal Investigator of the Atalante 1 study, commented: “There was a lot learned during this trial about Tedopi and its potential clinical benefit that will help inform future studies in the immunotherapy field. Applying the 2020 SITC(2) guidelines defining resistance categories for PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors to our trial, developed while this trial was ongoing, suggest there is great potential for Tedopi in patients with secondary resistance(3). Therefore, we are very pleased to share such very promising results demonstrating the substantial benefits of Tedopi for NSCLC patients with secondary resistance to anti-PD-1 treatments, a hard to treat patient population with high medical need.”

The Atalante 1 clinical trial evaluated the benefit of Tedopi in an HLA-A2 positive patient population with NSCLC at invasive stage IIIB or metastatic stage IV, in 2nd or 3rd line treatment following checkpoint inhibitor failure. The Tedopi treatment was compared to docetaxel or pemetrexed chemotherapy (CT) treatments in this patient population, with overall survival as the primary endpoint of the trial.

Positive Phase 3 step-1 results, presented at ESMO 2020(4), identified a Population of Interest (PoI) of secondary resistance defined as failure after a minimum of 12 weeks after immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment sequential to platinum-based chemotherapy. This PoI was chosen as the primary population for the final analysis.

A total of 219 patients were enrolled in Atalante 1. 183 (84%) of these patients received sequential CT-immunotherapy (IO), of which 118 patients (54%) met the definition of PoI, with otherwise similar other baseline characteristics to the overall Atalante 1 population.

Tedopi demonstrated a favorable benefit/risk ratio versus standard of care (SoC) docetaxel or pemetrexed in advanced HLA-A2+ NSCLC patients with secondary resistance to immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Seite 1 von 5


OSE Immunotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Secondary Resistant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021 Regulatory News: OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced that the positive final results of its Phase 3 trial of neoepitope-based cancer vaccine Tedopi, called Atalante 1, in HLA-A2 positive patients with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Electronic Arts Completes Acquisition of Mobile Game Creator Playdemic from AT&T
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrOSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients in Secondary Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class SIRPα Inhibitor BI 765063 in Advanced Solid Tumors at ESMO 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class SIRPα Inhibitor BI 765063 in Advanced Solid Tumors at ESMO 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21OSE Immunotherapeutics and ARCAGY-GINECO Announce First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Tedopi in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Ovarian Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Servier and OSE Immunotherapeutics Announce Enrollment of First Patient in OSE-127/S95011 Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Sjögren’s Syndrome
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten