Giyani Announces Update on Exploration Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (“K.Hill Project”) in Botswana, is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the southern extension of its K.Hill Project (“K.Hill Extension”), the Otse manganese prospect (“Otse”) and Lobatse manganese prospect (“Lobatse”).

Highlights

  • Commencement of a diamond drilling (“DD”) program to verify the characteristics of the newly discovered mineralized horizon at K.Hill Extension, announced on August 19, 2021.
  • Geological database from previous reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling shared with SRK Consulting (“SRK”) to commence block modelling for calculation of resources at K.Hill Extension.
  • Commencement of RC drilling at Otse prospect following completion of Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey.
  • Completion of mapping of historical workings at Lobatse to facilitate the next phase of exploration.

K.Hill Extension Exploration

Following assessment of the initial RC drilling data received from the discovery of the new mineralized horizon at K.Hill Extension, the extent of which exceeded the Company’s expectations, a new three-hole DD campaign consisting of approximately 300 metres is underway. The program will aim to intersect the new mineralized horizon and will assist in determining the orientation and structure of the orebody as well as the nature of mineralization. The core recovered from the diamond drilling will also allow for accurate determination of density as well as provide sample material for hydrometallurgical and comminution test work. Drilling has commenced and is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete.

Geologic data from the completed RC campaign at K.Hill Extension has already been submitted to SRK for processing and construction of the geological model. Information from the DD campaign will also assist SRK in verification of the model and representation of the ore body in future resource estimation. Any resource estimated for K.Hill Extension will be in addition to the indicated and inferred categories independently calculated by SRK in their recent updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the K.Hill Project and reported on September 2, 2021.

