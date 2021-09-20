Fantasy 360 Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Synthesis VR Inc., A leading Location-based Virtual Reality Content Store & Technology Engine Powering 300 Global Locations
- This acquisition provides Fantasy 360 with leading software and distribution capabilities that will establish its accelerated growth in the fast growing $140 Billion VR/AR market (see PWC market analysis here)
- The Synthesis VR software engine provides everything the modern VR arcade and Family Entertainment Center needs to power its VR experiences, a vital component of
many locations internationally
- Synthesis VR is the only platform that supports Free Roam, Room-Scale, and Android-based tetherless Virtual Reality entertainment, a Gold Standard for VR arcade operators
- Synthesis VR provides over 325 Games and other experiences available through it’s extensive content catalogue
- Synthesis VR supports approximately 300 entertainment centre clients with locations across North America, Europe, India, South East Asia and Latin America
- Synthesis VR game development partners include: KAT VR, Codemasters, Arkave, Survios, nDreams, Secret Location, Resolution Games, Wanadev, and SUPERHOT among others
- Synthesis VR has tracked: 10,000,000+ player minutes in 2021 alone, 600,000+ reservations made through Synthesis VR and 130,000+ User Accounts
- Synthesis VR software platform manages all guest bookings, payment processing, game licensing which supports multiple billing options such as pay per minute, monthly and a combination of both, self-serve in headset game launcher, membership & player tracking, leaderboards, that include email offers directly targeted to the client and many more client friendly offerings
- Synthesis, in addition to the entertainment market, also provides educational content to locations that want to diversify from the entertainment market. Synthesis also provides service in the Enterprise sector
- Fantasy 360, establishing a major presence in the location-based entertainment sector, moving forward with a dynamic strategy, culminating with this acquisition and
coming announcements to create an Immersive Entertainment Platform
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech (“Immersive Tech” or “Fantasy 360”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated September 17, 2021 in respect of the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the shares of Synthesis VR Inc. (“Synthesis VR”), A leading Location-based Virtual Reality (“VR”) content store & technology engine empowering approximately 300 out-of-home entertainment locations worldwide. Synthesis VR serves more than the Location-based entertainment industry with its first to market and industry leading technology but also operates a broader sandbox platform serving the education and enterprise sectors as well.
