Accenture Named a Leader in SAP S/4HANA Application Services in Reports from Gartner and Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide. Accenture was also positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for SAP S/4HANA Service Providers 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005026/en/

Accenture has been recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide evaluates 20 service providers’ capabilities to deliver SAP S/4HANA application assessment, implementation and management services on a worldwide basis. Accenture is positioned as a Leader, as well as furthest for Completeness of Vision. The report notes that Leaders, “have built a considerable S/4HANA track record and capabilities across multiple industries, geographies, deployment approaches or modules.”

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix for SAP S/4HANA Service Providers 2021 names Accenture as a Leader and positioned Accenture high in Market Impact. According to Everest Group, Accenture is clearly differentiated in overall Market Impact, and the company’s “technical prowess, domain expertise, and advisory capabilities are well-perceived by the market.” The report also notes Accenture’s “strong suite of IP tools/platforms/solutions to curate industry-specific solutions and accelerate time-to-market for its SAP S/4HANA clients.” The PEAK Matrix is a framework that provides an objective, data-driven and comparative assessment of 21 SAP S/4HANA service providers based on their absolute market success and delivery capability.

“Our clients want to quickly gain the most value from their SAP investments in order to reinvent business models and processes in the cloud. We are helping them navigate their path with SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Technology Platform, creating a roadmap that factors in unique needs and industry best practices,” said Caspar Borggreve, senior managing director and global lead for the Accenture SAP Business Group. “With resources such as Accenture myConcerto and the new SOAR with Accenture program that amplifies and accelerates the benefits of RISE with SAP, we can help clients jumpstart their industry transformations with SAP S/4HANA.”

A copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide, is available here. An excerpt of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix is available here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture

