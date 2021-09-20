Aptinyx to Participate in 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to view on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors & Media” section of Aptinyx’s website at https://ir.aptinyx.com and will be archived on Aptinyx’s website for 30 days following the event.