ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
13-Sep-21 53,147 734.99 39,062,534.79
14-Sep-21 52,572 743.03 39,062,615.22
15-Sep-21 51,833 753.63 39,062,893.42
16-Sep-21 52,128 749.39 39,064,092.45
17-Sep-21 52,600 742.64 39,062,758.80

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
  Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771




