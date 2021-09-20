ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 13-Sep-21 53,147 734.99 39,062,534.79 14-Sep-21 52,572 743.03 39,062,615.22 15-Sep-21 51,833 753.63 39,062,893.42 16-Sep-21 52,128 749.39 39,064,092.45 17-Sep-21 52,600 742.64 39,062,758.80

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).