Atos and Johnson Controls to Partner to Accelerate Journey to Net Zero Buildings

  • Partnership will accelerate clients net zero journey by marrying Atos’ Net Zero Transformation Portfolio and EcoAct advisory solutions with Johnson Controls OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings portfolio of sustainability offerings
  • The companies will work together to jointly help customers better assess, plan, manage and forecast carbon performance of buildings

CORK, Ireland and Paris, France, 20 September 2021 – Atos and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced a global partnership. Atos and Johnson Controls will help private and public sector customers accelerate their journey to Net Zero by providing a unique set of end-to-end advisory  services, digital and other key decarbonization capabilities which aims to help clients formulate and sustainably achieve their Net Zero strategy by reducing their commercial, industrial and office building carbon emissions.

Over the next decade, global greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut by 45 percent to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of containing global warming to 1.5°C1. Faced with the climate crisis, governments around the world are introducing new legislation and environmental standards to reach net zero goals. In regions like Europe and the US, decarbonization of buildings is an integral part of the solution as buildings represent some 40 percent of global emissions.

Atos and Johnson Controls plan to leverage each company’s leading capabilities to help customers better assess, plan, manage, report and forecast carbon performance of buildings. Atos’ Net Zero Transformation portfolio features EcoAct – an Atos company – advisory solutions, such as Digital Decarbonization Assessments (DDA) and Sustainability Strategy development. These services are complemented and activated by Johnson Controls Open Blue Net Zero Buildings portfolio which enables customers to achieve their sustainability strategy and goals that can drive 50 percent and more in improvement in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions.

Additionally, the companies plan to work together to deliver new digital capabilities by bringing together the benefits of Atos` Digital Decarbonization Exchange (DDX) built on the Atos Digital Hub foundation with Johnson Controls` OpenBlue Platform and Net Zero Advisor solution, which will help customers by providing real-time AI enabled monitoring and reporting of sustainability metrics as well as clean energy.  

