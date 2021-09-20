Namibia Critical Metals Announces Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Deposit Earth Works Commenced on Starter Pit for Pilot-scale Phase

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth project since granting of …

The Company has commenced earth works to develop a starter pit to a depth of about 15 metres at the Area 4 deposit. Mining activities are contracted to Gecko Mining (Pty) Ltd. and blasting to Bulk Mining Explosives A total of 32,100 tons of mineralized material will be extracted, of which 8,300 tons will be representative of fresh (unoxidized) mineralized material from 10 to 15 metre depth and will undergo pilot-scale test work for further processing optimization.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth project since granting of a Mining Licence in July.

The Lofdal heavy rare earth deposit is one of only two primary xenotime projects under development in the world. The deposit has the potential for significant production of dysprosium and terbium, the two most valuable rare earth elements used in high powered magnets and other high-tech applications.

The Lofdal Project is being developed in joint venture with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") targeting a long term, sustainable supply of heavy rare earths to Japan.

The Company is also pleased to announce that JOGMEC, has increased the project funding by additional $437,000 bringing the Term 1 and 2 expenditures to date to $6,600,000.

Darrin Campbell, President of Namibia Critical Metals stated "We are incredibly pleased with the rapid progress of the project after the grant of the Mining License in July. Moving into the pilot-scale phase is yet another impressive milestone achieved in such a short period with our JOGMEC partners. We believe that Lofdal will eventually be recognized as one of the top heavy rare earths deposits of dysprosium and terbium in the western world.

Starter pit and pilot-scale test work

The Company has engaged highly experienced local mining contractor Gecko Mining (Pty) Ltd. to develop the starter pit over a surface area of 120 metres x 25 metres in the central part of the Area 4 deposit (Figure 1). Hard rock blasting is subcontracted to the international specialist group Bulk Mining Explosives (BME). The initial depth of 15 meter is planned to be reached by the second week of October 2021.