checkAd

Namibia Critical Metals Announces Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Deposit Earth Works Commenced on Starter Pit for Pilot-scale Phase

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth project since granting of …

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth project since granting of a Mining Licence in July.

The Company has commenced earth works to develop a starter pit to a depth of about 15 metres at the Area 4 deposit. Mining activities are contracted to Gecko Mining (Pty) Ltd. and blasting to Bulk Mining Explosives A total of 32,100 tons of mineralized material will be extracted, of which 8,300 tons will be representative of fresh (unoxidized) mineralized material from 10 to 15 metre depth and will undergo pilot-scale test work for further processing optimization.

The Lofdal heavy rare earth deposit is one of only two primary xenotime projects under development in the world. The deposit has the potential for significant production of dysprosium and terbium, the two most valuable rare earth elements used in high powered magnets and other high-tech applications.

The Lofdal Project is being developed in joint venture with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") targeting a long term, sustainable supply of heavy rare earths to Japan.

The Company is also pleased to announce that JOGMEC, has increased the project funding by additional $437,000 bringing the Term 1 and 2 expenditures to date to $6,600,000.

Darrin Campbell, President of Namibia Critical Metals stated "We are incredibly pleased with the rapid progress of the project after the grant of the Mining License in July. Moving into the pilot-scale phase is yet another impressive milestone achieved in such a short period with our JOGMEC partners. We believe that Lofdal will eventually be recognized as one of the top heavy rare earths deposits of dysprosium and terbium in the western world.

Starter pit and pilot-scale test work

The Company has engaged highly experienced local mining contractor Gecko Mining (Pty) Ltd. to develop the starter pit over a surface area of 120 metres x 25 metres in the central part of the Area 4 deposit (Figure 1). Hard rock blasting is subcontracted to the international specialist group Bulk Mining Explosives (BME). The initial depth of 15 meter is planned to be reached by the second week of October 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Namibia Critical Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Namibia Critical Metals Announces Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Deposit Earth Works Commenced on Starter Pit for Pilot-scale Phase HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth project since granting of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
CoTec Announces Julian Treger as CEO-Designate and Director
U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Addresses AB Value's Misleading Claims in Letter to Stockholders
Nepra Foods Inc. Completes Oversubscribed $7.47 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
In Response to Exponential Growth, WithHealth Looks to Expand its Physician Network
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...