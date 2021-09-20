checkAd

PEDEVCO Publishes Updated Company Presentation and Provides Operations Update

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Increased Focus on Highly Economic and Prospective D-J Basin OpportunitiesHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth …

Increased Focus on Highly Economic and Prospective D-J Basin Opportunities

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., published its updated Company presentation on its website at www.PEDEVCO.com. The Company's presentation includes, among other things, additional information on the Company's "Phase III" Permian Basin development plan, with updated San Andres well type curves and economics, as well as information regarding positive developments in the D-J Basin, including recent exceptional offset well performance and updated Niobrara well type curves and economics.

Mr. J. Douglas Schick, the Company's President, commented: "We are very pleased and encouraged by the exceptional offset well performance seen by third party operators in and around our D-J Basin acreage position in recent years, attributed largely to favorable geologic targeting and improved completion techniques. Both 30-day IP and cumulative production per well results have grown substantially, making the D-J Basin one the most economic and best-performing oil basins in the U.S. Given these increasingly positive results, PEDEVCO plans to increase its capital allocation to non-operated projects in the D-J Basin, with the Company recently electing to participate in four horizontal Niobrara wells with a ~6% working interest at a net cost to the Company of ~$1.2 million that have been drilled by another operator and were completed in August 2021, and an additional eight horizontal Niobrara wells in which it holds a ~5% working interest at an expected net cost to the Company of ~$2 million that are slated for drilling by another operator in the first quarter of 2022. We have advanced our business development activities in the basin over the past year which we believe will add opportunities for growth and development. We plan to continue to evaluate D-J Basin well proposals as received from third party operators and participate in those we deem most economic and prospective. In the meantime, we continue to move forward with the "Phase III" development of our Permian Basin asset, with the first two horizontal wells planned for drilling later this year or early 2022. We will continue to seek to leverage our debt-free balance sheet and deploy our ~$20 million in free cash in the development of our D-J Basin and Permian Basin assets in a manner most accretive to our shareholders."

Seite 1 von 3
Pedevco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PEDEVCO Publishes Updated Company Presentation and Provides Operations Update Increased Focus on Highly Economic and Prospective D-J Basin OpportunitiesHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
CoTec Announces Julian Treger as CEO-Designate and Director
U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Addresses AB Value's Misleading Claims in Letter to Stockholders
Nepra Foods Inc. Completes Oversubscribed $7.47 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
In Response to Exponential Growth, WithHealth Looks to Expand its Physician Network
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...