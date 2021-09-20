PEDEVCO Publishes Updated Company Presentation and Provides Operations Update

Increased Focus on Highly Economic and Prospective D-J Basin OpportunitiesHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth …

Mr. J. Douglas Schick, the Company's President, commented: "We are very pleased and encouraged by the exceptional offset well performance seen by third party operators in and around our D-J Basin acreage position in recent years, attributed largely to favorable geologic targeting and improved completion techniques. Both 30-day IP and cumulative production per well results have grown substantially, making the D-J Basin one the most economic and best-performing oil basins in the U.S. Given these increasingly positive results, PEDEVCO plans to increase its capital allocation to non-operated projects in the D-J Basin, with the Company recently electing to participate in four horizontal Niobrara wells with a ~6% working interest at a net cost to the Company of ~$1.2 million that have been drilled by another operator and were completed in August 2021, and an additional eight horizontal Niobrara wells in which it holds a ~5% working interest at an expected net cost to the Company of ~$2 million that are slated for drilling by another operator in the first quarter of 2022. We have advanced our business development activities in the basin over the past year which we believe will add opportunities for growth and development. We plan to continue to evaluate D-J Basin well proposals as received from third party operators and participate in those we deem most economic and prospective. In the meantime, we continue to move forward with the "Phase III" development of our Permian Basin asset, with the first two horizontal wells planned for drilling later this year or early 2022. We will continue to seek to leverage our debt-free balance sheet and deploy our ~$20 million in free cash in the development of our D-J Basin and Permian Basin assets in a manner most accretive to our shareholders."