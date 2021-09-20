checkAd

ZEN Graphene Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive …

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, Greg Fenton will present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held September 22 - 23, 2021.

Mr. Fenton will deliver his corporate presentation on Thursday, September 23 at 8:30 AM ET, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E941VllfQr24lpu2ktTpTA

Mr. Fenton will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register for the presentation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting: https://www.sidoti.com/events

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

For further information:

Greg Fenton, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1(437) 220-8140
Email: gfenton@zengraphene.com

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664663/ZEN-Graphene-Solutions-to-Present-at ...

ZEN Graphene Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZEN Graphene Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
EHT's Puerto Rico JV Receives $21M Order For 141 Additional Homes & Begins Housing Construction
CoTec Announces Julian Treger as CEO-Designate and Director
U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Addresses AB Value's Misleading Claims in Letter to Stockholders
Nepra Foods Inc. Completes Oversubscribed $7.47 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
In Response to Exponential Growth, WithHealth Looks to Expand its Physician Network
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Accesswire | Analysen
03.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Shareholder Meeting Monday September 27th, 2021, at the Delta Hotel in Guelph, Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
25.08.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Proposed Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, Life Sciences Issuer
Accesswire | Analysen