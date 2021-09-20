Adcore Establishes U.S. Subsidiary to Target U.S. Market Growth

- In conjunction with recent OTCQX trading commencement and obtaining DTC eligibility -TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO.WT), a leading e-commerce …

- In conjunction with recent OTCQX trading commencement and obtaining DTC eligibility -

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO.WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), announces that it has established Adcore US Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. Delaware subsidiary as part of its strategic plan to expand its operations to address the increasing demand for digital marketing solutions in the U.S. market.

Since becoming a public company, Adcore has rapidly expanded its global operations and broadened its reach by providing its digital marketing technologies and services to local customers in key geographical locations, with offices in Toronto, Canada; Tel Aviv, Israel; Melbourne, Australia; and Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In conjunction with its global expansion strategy, the Company made the strategic decision to focus more on the U.S. market, which is projected to reach $304 billion in digital ad spend by 2025*. The establishment of this new subsidiary will set the foundation for a much larger activity in this important market.