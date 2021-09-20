SigmaSense to Participate in Upcoming Touch Sensing and Vehicle Display Technology Conferences

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / SigmaSense Inc., a global leader in touch sensing performance, announced it will participate in two upcoming industry technology conferences. The company will be at the Sensors Converge 2021 conference …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / SigmaSense Inc., a global leader in touch sensing performance, announced it will participate in two upcoming industry technology conferences. The company will be at the Sensors Converge 2021 conference in San Jose, CA between September 21st and September 23rd and the Society for Information Display's Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 2021 Symposium and Expo in Detroit, MI September 28th and September 29th.

Sensors Converge includes the electronics technologies and embedded systems that work hand-in-hand with sensors and new and emerging application areas such as IoT, Connectivity, Autonomous, and more. The conference explores the entire ecosystem, from sensing to processing to analyzing and connecting. SigmaSense will be featured in the Theater of Touchless Technology showcase sponsored by the show. The conference provides three communities the chance to collaborate: design engineers experiencing the real-world challenges and opportunities in product design, subject matter experts sharing their best practices and strategies for success, and leading suppliers showcasing the technologies used to make it all happen.