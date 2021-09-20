BioVaxys ENGAGES life sciENCES Public relations and market communications firm 6 degrees

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys") announced today that it has engaged life sciences and healthcare communications firm 6 Degrees to handle its strategic communications planning, public and media relations, and social media presence. Located in the US biopharmaceutical hub of New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania, 6 Degrees has worked with an extensive roster of companies ranging from emerging publicly traded biotech companies to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies.

BioVaxys President & Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan commented, "As BioVaxys continues to grow and advance its programs, it seemed logical for us to expand the range and scope of our market communications activities.  We believe 6 Degrees has the relationships and expertise to further raise our public awareness and visibility."

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com) is a British Columbia-registered, clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms, as well as immuno-diagnostics.  The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is planning a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for Stage III/Stage IV ovarian cancer. Also in development is CoviDTH, a diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents and two patent applications related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "James Passin"
James Passin, CEO
+1 646 452 7054

Media Contacts BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Gina Cestari, Senior VP
 6 Degrees Public Relations
+1 917 797 7904
gcestari@6degreespr.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information 

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, completion of the murine model study, regulatory approval for a Phase I study of its BVX-0320 Vaccine Candidate in humans and the overall development of BioVaxys' vaccines, including any haptenized SARS-Cov-2 protein vaccine. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. 

