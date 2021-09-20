DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement Tele Columbus AG: M7 and PYUR extend partnership 20.09.2021 / 14:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wide range of appealing programming

M7 and PŸUR extend partnership

- Pay TV and foreign-language programming for cable customers

- M7 satellite platform provides signals

- Alliance to be expanded

Cologne/Berlin, 20 September 2021. M7, Germany's leading provider of TV entertainment for cable and IP networks, and PŸUR, a brand of Tele Columbus AG, have extended and expanded their long-standing partnership. The new agreement enables PŸUR to continue providing its cable customers with a wide range of appealing programming.

The attractive pay TV channels and foreign-language packages provided by M7 as part of the alliance make it possible for PŸUR to offer a competitive, future-ready cable TV product that meets all the standards for modern TV services. M7's proven satellite platform provides signals to PŸUR's cable television headends throughout Germany.

M7 and PŸUR have also agreed to step up their marketing campaigns and to further enhance products and services to offer viewers an even better TV experience.

"We are linked to PŸUR and TeleColumbus through a successful partnership dating back to 2008, when we launched the first independent satellite platform for providing cable networks with digital TV programming - a milestone," says Marco Hellberg, Managing Director of Eviso Germany GmbH, the M7 business partner in Germany. "We are proud that Germany's second-largest cable network operator is continuing to rely on M7 for wholesale products that stand for programming variety, reliability and quality."

"Thanks to their technical platform services and a wide range of target-group-specific pay TV and international programming packages, the continued cooperation with the M7 Group allows us to market an appealing portfolio of channels within our service area," says Stefan Riedel, Chief Consumer Officer at Tele Columbus AG. "We look forward to being able to continue our successful partnership with the M7 Group."