Pandemic Has Cultivated New Segment of Online Learners, According to New Wiley Report

A newly released report from Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), suggests that not only did online learning gain traction during the pandemic, but a new segment of online learners emerged who tend to be younger and largely liked what they experienced. The report, entitled Voice of the Online Learner, lends insight on the impact of COVID-19 on the online learner, the growing demand from students that online learning connects to career outcomes, and top considerations for learners when choosing an online degree program.

“This year’s report takes a close look at the transformative impact the pandemic has had on how learners access their education. We’re seeing that online learning is playing an increasingly important role in providing education that is flexible, affordable and setting learners up for success in their careers,” said Todd Zipper, President of Wiley Education Services. “With this, our 10th annual report, we are proud to again share our insights on the attitudes and behaviors of online learners to help universities build impactful programs that enable students to achieve their goals.”

The report, released in previous years as Online College Students, provides guidance to colleges and universities serving the unique and evolving population of online learners. Highlights include:

New Segment of Online Learners Emerges Due to COVID-19 Impact

Not surprising, the pool of online learners has grown considerably during the pandemic. The report indicates one-third of current prospective online students and those enrolled in an online program for the 2020-2021 school year had not considered learning entirely online prior to the pandemic.

Wiley has labeled this emerging segment of students the “post-pandemic online learner” and suggests they skew younger than traditional online learners, are interested in pursuing undergraduate degrees, and are more likely to be unemployed or working part-time. Specifically, 45% of this "post-pandemic online learner" population is under the age of 25, as compared to only 24% of students under the age of 25 who were already studying online prior to the pandemic.

Views Toward Online Learning Improve

When asked if the pandemic changed their views of online learning, 51% of learners said they now have more positive views of online learning, while 42% said it did not change their opinions of the medium. Further, more than half (59%) of prospective online learners and those enrolled in an online program in the 2020-21 school year said that the pandemic motivated them to enroll in an online program.