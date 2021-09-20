Definitive Healthcare Announces Closing of Public Offering

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers and are also representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as book-runners for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Stifel, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 17,888,888 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $27.00 per share. Aggregate gross proceeds to Definitive Healthcare were approximately $483 million, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses. Definitive Healthcare’s Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DH” on September 15, 2021.

