Definitive Healthcare Announces Closing of Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 17,888,888 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $27.00 per share. Aggregate gross proceeds to Definitive Healthcare were approximately $483 million, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses. Definitive Healthcare’s Class A common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “DH” on September 15, 2021.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Morgan Stanley and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers and are also representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as book-runners for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Stifel, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov or from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by at email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Wertpapier


