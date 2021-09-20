checkAd

Clovis Oncology Retires Remaining 2021 Notes and Raises Additional Capital through its ATM Equity Offering Program

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) announced today that it has paid off in full at maturity the remaining $64.4 million in principal amount outstanding of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2021. In addition, the Company provided an update on the progress of its renewed “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program announced in mid-August, pursuant to which it has sold during the third quarter of 2021 to date an aggregate of approximately 9.4 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $43.0 million and resulting in net proceeds to Clovis Oncology of approximately $41.7 million after commissions and offering related expenses. This is in addition to the previously announced approximately $72.5 million in net proceeds raised by Clovis Oncology pursuant to its ATM equity offering program during the second quarter of 2021.

“These activities improve our balance sheet and complement our ongoing focus on cost control as we look forward to the potentially transformative events of 2022,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “In 2022, we anticipate three Phase 3 data read-outs for Rubraca, which offer the potential to significantly expand the number of ovarian and prostate cancer patients eligible for Rubraca treatment in the US and Europe. In addition, we are enthusiastic about our ongoing Phase 1 LuMIERE study of FAP-2286 in advanced solid tumors, and expect the presentation of initial Phase 1 data at a medical meeting in 2022. Each of these supports our three key strategies: expand the Rubraca label to drive revenue growth, emerge as a leader in targeted radionuclide therapy, and achieve long-term financial stability.”

Three anticipated data readouts from Rubraca studies are anticipated in 2022: ATHENA monotherapy in first-line maintenance treatment ovarian cancer in Q1 2022, TRITON3 monotherapy in second-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in Q2 2022, and ATHENA combination with Opdivo in first-line maintenance treatment ovarian cancer in 2H 2022. These data read-outs provide the potential to reach larger patient populations in earlier lines of therapy for ovarian and prostate cancers. The timing of each of these read-outs is contingent upon the occurrence of the protocol-specified progression-free survival events.

