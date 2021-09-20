Imago BioSciences Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index

“The inclusion of Imago BioSciences in the Russell 2000 Index marks a notable milestone following our successful IPO in July. As we continue to progress our clinical programs forward for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms, I anticipate the inclusion will bring greater market awareness of our approach to debilitating diseases,” said Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr., M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Imago BioSciences. “We are honored to be a part of the Russell Indexes and I look forward to leveraging our addition to drive additional value to patients and stockholders alike.”

​ Imago BioSciences , Inc. (Imago) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000 Index as part of the planned second quarter IPO additions scheduled to join the Russell US Indexes on September 20, 2021.

The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity market. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.7 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes which are part of FTSE Russell, a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1), an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Imago is focused on improving the quality and length of life for patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases. Bomedemstat, an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, is the lead product candidate discovered by Imago for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. Imago is evaluating Bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (NCT04254978) and myelofibrosis (NCT03136185). Bomedemstat has U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Designation for the treatment of ET and MF, and PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) Designation by the EMA for the treatment of MF. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

