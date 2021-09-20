checkAd

IonQ Announces Second Cohort of Research Credit Program to Support Pioneering Trapped Ion Quantum Research

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”), a leading developer of quantum computing devices, today announced the launch of the second cohort of the IonQ Research Credits Program to provide teams and individuals from qualified academic institutions with free credits to build novel quantum algorithms on IonQ’s cutting-edge hardware. The opening of the second cohort comes on the tail of overwhelming demand in the first cohort of IonQ’s Research Credits Program this June.

“We are thrilled with the worldwide interest from the academic community to access our state-of-the-art quantum computing hardware,” said Peter Chapman, CEO & President of IonQ. “We made the decision to open a second cohort of the Research Credits Program after seeing the caliber of scientists in the first batch and the promising quantum applications they have already started to deliver using our quantum systems.”

The IonQ Research Credits program offers academics worldwide up to $10,000 in credit for use on IonQ’s trapped ion quantum computers. The first cohort included research teams from all over the world, including institutions like MIT, University College of London, University of Cambridge and University of Southern California, all showing a great interest in IonQ quantum computing.

“We are delighted with the creativity of the projects in our first cohort and with the speed at which labs around the world are engaging with our IonQ team and hardware,” said Dr. Jungsang Kim, Co-founder and CTO of IonQ. “We look forward to continuing these exciting projects and broadening the reach of our Research Credits Program with our second cohort.”

Participants in the Research Credits Program add to the efforts of IonQ's team of dedicated application engineers to optimize their algorithms for IonQ's industry-leading hardware, which helps to accelerate the pace of innovation in quantum algorithms.

The Research Credits Program is open to all graduate students, faculty, and post-doctoral researchers from accredited academic institutions in any country that IonQ or one of its cloud partners (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform) serves. The complete call for proposals with eligibility details and other frequently asked questions can be found on IonQ’s website, and interested teams can apply via the program’s application form. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with the current deadline being Tuesday, November 16th, 2021.

