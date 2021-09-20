checkAd

Faraday Future Hosts 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration and Announces New Business Initiatives as well as Positive Progress on FF 91 Production and Vehicle Delivery

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced important new business initiatives at its annual “919 Futurist Day” held jointly at its headquarters in Los Angeles, California and in China on Sunday September 19th. Hundreds of attendees representing FF users, partners, car enthusiasts as well as global FF employees and family members gathered to celebrate FF’s successes, products, technologies, people, innovation, and user-centric philosophy. 919 Futurist Day is an important platform for FF to co-create its products and services with its users. This year included FF 91 product and technology demos as well as important business updates on FF 91 progress and new business initiatives from FF management.

FF Founder YT Jia, Purist Group Founder Sean Lee, and FF Global CEO, Carsten Breitfeld Celebrate the Annual FF 919 Futurist Day on Sunday September 19, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

The event also included numerous invited VIP guests, retail investors, potential users and futurist product officers who participated in an in-depth all-round comparison experience between FF 91 and some of the most iconic automotive products and technologies in an interactive co-creation session with FF executives and designers. They were given time with the FF 91, Mercedes Benz Maybach, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lamborghini Urus. After comprehensive evaluations were completed by the VIPs, FF 91 was ranked first in overall sentiment.

Faraday Future’s Global CEO, Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, shared significant progress made by FF in the areas of product capability enhancement, product testing, supply chain, manufacturing, sales, business development, and top talent recruitment. Dr. Breitfeld announced FF's unparalleled US-China dual home market strategy has also made an important breakthrough, as substantial progress is being made in the strategic cooperation between FF and Geely Holdings, which was an anchor investor in FF’s recently completed SPAC business combination, with the official completion of the first phase of technical cooperation. At present, the technical teams of both sides are closely aligned for the acceptance and development preparation of the technologies. The implementation of the technical cooperation will help drive both parties to explore further collaborations. It will also promote the growth of FF's business in China.

