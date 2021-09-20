TAOP Dissolves the VIE Structure and Moves Corporate Headquarters to Hong Kong

On July 1, 2007, iASPEC, iASPEC’s shareholders and IST entered into a purchase option agreement (the “Option Agreement”), pursuant to which iASPEC’s shareholders granted IST or its designee(s) an exclusive, irrevocable option to purchase, from time to time, all or a part of equity interests in iASPEC at an exercise price of $1,800,000, in the aggregate.

HONGKONG, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that the Company’s wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, Information Security Technology (China) Co., Ltd. ( “IST”), has exercised the option to acquire 100% equity interests in iASPEC Technology Group Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity (“VIE”) of the Company (“iASPEC”) from iASPEC’s sole shareholder, Mr. Jianghuai Lin (“Mr. Lin”), the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

On September 18, 2021, TAOP and IST exercised the purchase option and entered into an equity transfer agreement with iASPEC and iASPEC’s sole shareholder, Mr. Lin, under which Mr. Lin agreed to sell and transfer to IST all of the equity interest in and any and all rights and benefits relating thereto of iASPEC in exchange for 612,245 unregistered ordinary shares, no par value of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”), which is equal to $1,800,000 divided by the volume-weighted average closing price of Ordinary Shares for the consecutive five (5) trading days immediately prior to September 18, 2021. The parties agreed that the closing of the transactions contemplated by the equity transfer agreement would take place on the date when the parties complete the applicable PRC government registration(s) to effectuate the transfer of the equity interests.

In addition, the Company relocated its global corporate headquarters from Shenzhen, China to Hong Kong as part of the implementation of its global growth strategy. As a result, the executive offices of the Company are now located at Unit 3102, 31/F, Citicorp Centre, 18 Whitefield Road, Hong Kong. Shenzhen, China will serve as TAOP's regional headquarters in Mainland China.

“We believe the dissolution of VIE structure in China will improve corporate governance and transparency for TAOP shareholders. The relocation of our global corporate headquarters to Hong Kong is an important milestone for TAOP to streamline our international business development, client communication, and service delivery,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP.