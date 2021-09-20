checkAd

TAOP Dissolves the VIE Structure and Moves Corporate Headquarters to Hong Kong

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

HONGKONG, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that the Company’s wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, Information Security Technology (China) Co., Ltd. ( “IST”), has exercised the option to acquire 100% equity interests in iASPEC Technology Group Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity (“VIE”) of the Company (“iASPEC”) from iASPEC’s sole shareholder, Mr. Jianghuai Lin (“Mr. Lin”), the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

On July 1, 2007, iASPEC, iASPEC’s shareholders and IST entered into a purchase option agreement (the “Option Agreement”), pursuant to which iASPEC’s shareholders granted IST or its designee(s) an exclusive, irrevocable option to purchase, from time to time, all or a part of equity interests in iASPEC at an exercise price of $1,800,000, in the aggregate.

On September 18, 2021, TAOP and IST exercised the purchase option and entered into an equity transfer agreement with iASPEC and iASPEC’s sole shareholder, Mr. Lin, under which Mr. Lin agreed to sell and transfer to IST all of the equity interest in and any and all rights and benefits relating thereto of iASPEC in exchange for 612,245 unregistered ordinary shares, no par value of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”), which is equal to $1,800,000 divided by the volume-weighted average closing price of Ordinary Shares for the consecutive five (5) trading days immediately prior to September 18, 2021. The parties agreed that the closing of the transactions contemplated by the equity transfer agreement would take place on the date when the parties complete the applicable PRC government registration(s) to effectuate the transfer of the equity interests.

In addition, the Company relocated its global corporate headquarters from Shenzhen, China to Hong Kong as part of the implementation of its global growth strategy. As a result, the executive offices of the Company are now located at Unit 3102, 31/F, Citicorp Centre, 18 Whitefield Road, Hong Kong. Shenzhen, China will serve as TAOP's regional headquarters in Mainland China.

“We believe the dissolution of VIE structure in China will improve corporate governance and transparency for TAOP shareholders. The relocation of our global corporate headquarters to Hong Kong is an important milestone for TAOP to streamline our international business development, client communication, and service delivery,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAOP Dissolves the VIE Structure and Moves Corporate Headquarters to Hong Kong HONGKONG, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that the Company’s wholly owned Chinese subsidiary, Information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...