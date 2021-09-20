Oncocyte Hosting Two-Part Key Opinion Leader Event Series

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced that it will host a two-part key opinion leader (KOL) event in Transplant Rejection Testing, and DetermaIO in triple-negative breast cancer.

Part 1: Transplant Rejection Testing

Wednesday, September 22nd @ 1pmET – 2:30pmET

The KOL Webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Michael Oellerich, MD, Hon MD, FAACC, FAMM, FFPath (RCPI), FRCPath (George-August-University Göttingen). Dr. Oellerich will discuss the unmet medical needs and current treatment landscape in transplant rejection testing and Oncocyte's recent acquisition of proprietary capabilities for immunosuppressive therapy monitoring and transplant rejection testing, both from a standard blood sample. Oncocyte’s technologies may provide more precision to selecting appropriate immune therapies and monitoring for treatment response in real-time, allowing physicians to personalize treatment more effectively.

Dr. Oellerich and Ekkehard Schuetz, MD, PhD, FAACC, and SVP, Therapeutic Monitoring R&D at Oncocyte, will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation. Prior to the acquisition by Oncocyte Dr. Schuetz served as CEO, CSO and CMO of Chronix Biomedical. Dr. Schuetz has over 30 years of experience in laboratory diagnostics focusing on molecular diagnostics in transplantation, and has spent over 20 years conducting cell-free DNA research. Dr. Schuetz has 200 scientific publications as well as numerous patents. Additionally, he is the inventor of digital PCR technology to quantify donor-derived cfDNA for early detection or rejection. Inc.

Part 2: DetermaIO

Tuesday, September 28th @ 1pmET – 2pmET

The KOL Webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Priyanka Sharma, M.D. (University of Kansas Medical Center) and Giampaolo Bianchini, M.D. (San Raffaele Hospital, Milano, Italy). Dr. Sharma will discuss the unmet need for identifying patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who will respond to immunotherapy. Dr. Bianchini will present results from the NeoTRIP randomized clinical trial, selected for an oral podium presentation at the ESMO (European Society of Medical Oncology) conference- which evaluated Oncocyte's DetermaIO as a predictive biomarker for immunotherapy response prediction in TNBC. DetermaIO is a pan-cancer proprietary gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment. In studies conducted across multiple tumor types (lung, breast, bladder, and kidney cancer) and all approved immunotherapies (Keytruda, Opdivo, Imfinzi, and Tecentriq), the DetermaIO test has consistently identified both responders and non-responders missed by current biomarkers (PD-L1 and TMB), positioning it to fulfill a well-recognized unmet need for optimizing the use of immunotherapy for more than 1 million patients who are eligible for this treatment each year. The test is run in a CLIA/ CAP-accredited laboratory. It is expected to launch clinically as part of an early access program later this year. The DetermaIO test for immunotherapy treatment selection, and the Company’s complementary DetermaCNI test, a proprietary blood-only test for monitoring response to treatment, are designed to enable oncologists to manage patients longitudinally during the course of their cancer treatment.