checkAd

Oncocyte Hosting Two-Part Key Opinion Leader Event Series

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

Part 1: Transplant Rejection Testing – Wednesday, September 22nd @ 1pmET 
Part 2: DetermaIO in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer – Tuesday, September 28th @ 1pmET

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today announced that it will host a two-part key opinion leader (KOL) event in Transplant Rejection Testing, and DetermaIO in triple-negative breast cancer.

Part 1: Transplant Rejection Testing
Wednesday, September 22nd @ 1pmET – 2:30pmET

The KOL Webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Michael Oellerich, MD, Hon MD, FAACC, FAMM, FFPath (RCPI), FRCPath (George-August-University Göttingen). Dr. Oellerich will discuss the unmet medical needs and current treatment landscape in transplant rejection testing and Oncocyte's recent acquisition of proprietary capabilities for immunosuppressive therapy monitoring and transplant rejection testing, both from a standard blood sample. Oncocyte’s technologies may provide more precision to selecting appropriate immune therapies and monitoring for treatment response in real-time, allowing physicians to personalize treatment more effectively.

Dr. Oellerich and Ekkehard Schuetz, MD, PhD, FAACC, and SVP, Therapeutic Monitoring R&D at Oncocyte, will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation. Prior to the acquisition by Oncocyte Dr. Schuetz served as CEO, CSO and CMO of Chronix Biomedical. Dr. Schuetz has over 30 years of experience in laboratory diagnostics focusing on molecular diagnostics in transplantation, and has spent over 20 years conducting cell-free DNA research. Dr. Schuetz has 200 scientific publications as well as numerous patents. Additionally, he is the inventor of digital PCR technology to quantify donor-derived cfDNA for early detection or rejection. Inc.

Part 2: DetermaIO
Tuesday, September 28th @ 1pmET – 2pmET
The KOL Webinar will feature a presentation by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Priyanka Sharma, M.D. (University of Kansas Medical Center) and Giampaolo Bianchini, M.D. (San Raffaele Hospital, Milano, Italy). Dr. Sharma will discuss the unmet need for identifying patients with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who will respond to immunotherapy. Dr. Bianchini will present results from the NeoTRIP randomized clinical trial, selected for an oral podium presentation at the ESMO (European Society of Medical Oncology) conference- which evaluated Oncocyte's DetermaIO as a predictive biomarker for immunotherapy response prediction in TNBC. DetermaIO is a pan-cancer proprietary gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment. In studies conducted across multiple tumor types (lung, breast, bladder, and kidney cancer) and all approved immunotherapies (Keytruda, Opdivo, Imfinzi, and Tecentriq), the DetermaIO test has consistently identified both responders and non-responders missed by current biomarkers (PD-L1 and TMB), positioning it to fulfill a well-recognized unmet need for optimizing the use of immunotherapy for more than 1 million patients who are eligible for this treatment each year. The test is run in a CLIA/ CAP-accredited laboratory. It is expected to launch clinically as part of an early access program later this year. The DetermaIO test for immunotherapy treatment selection, and the Company’s complementary DetermaCNI test, a proprietary blood-only test for monitoring response to treatment, are designed to enable oncologists to manage patients longitudinally during the course of their cancer treatment.

Seite 1 von 6
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncocyte Hosting Two-Part Key Opinion Leader Event Series Part 1: Transplant Rejection Testing – Wednesday, September 22nd @ 1pmET Part 2: DetermaIO in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer – Tuesday, September 28th @ 1pmET IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrRohstoff-Talk mit Michael Blumenroth: "Peu à peu in den Goldmarkt einsteigen"
Inside Wirtschaft | Marktberichte
14:30 UhrMillrock Announces Definitive Assignment Agreement With Tocvan Ventures for El Picacho Gold Project, Sonora, Mexico
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrNBC Sports Teams with SharpLink Gaming to Launch Free-to-Play, Interactive Game for the 43rd Ryder Cup Matches
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrMining Veteran Tom Obradovich Joins FenixOro Advisory Committee
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrMonument Announces Completion of Upscaled Phase 1 Drilling in the Field at the Murchison Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrVictory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc., Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Synthesis VR Inc., A leading Location-based Virtual Reality Content Store & Technology Engine Powering 300 Global Locations
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:55 UhrBlackRock Canada Announces September Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:45 UhrFantasy 360 Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Synthesis VR Inc., A leading Location-based Virtual Reality Content Store & Technology Engine Powering 300 Global Locations
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrValorem Advances 2021 Exploration and Drill Program for its Wings Shear Gold Property Located in Central Newfoundland
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrTomaGold expands Obalski drilling program to 11,500 metres
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten