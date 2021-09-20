checkAd

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Sendity White Label Launch and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO) (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first White Label within the remittance sector launches today under the brand Sendity. The Company further provides a corporate update.

  • Sendity White Label Partner Set to Launch
  • DCE Management Advise of White Label Launch
  • Negotiations - Prominent Canadian Online Foreign Exchange
  • Negotiations - Fortune 500 Company Collaboration Agreement
  • Open Banking Canada
  • Top Tier Card Issuer Negotiations
  • RevoluGROUP USA Inc. MSB Update

RevoluSEND White Label Partner

Further to the news release dated the 15th of June 2021, the white-label partner platform is branded Sendity. The partner launches the platform for initial trials today, the 20th of September 2021. Exclusively utilizing the RevoluPAY PSD2 banking license, the white-label platform offers remittance deliveries into Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Uruguay. These markets are those chosen by the partner, having adopted countries in which they maintain significant users. As with all such white-label licensing, the RevoluPAY PSD2 banking license and superior KYC and AML protections sustain all financial cashflows.

DCE White Label Launch

As per the news release dated the 14th of December 2020, the Company expects to launch its first white-label enhanced RevoluEX powered platform for DCE partners in September 2021. RevoluPAY management received confirmation from the DCE management team on the 8th of September 2021 confirming that they intend to launch within the previously informed timeframe.

Prominent Canadian Online Foreign Exchange

The Company is pleased to announce that it is in advanced negotiations with a prominent Ontario-based Canadian Foreign Exchange company involved in businesses such as money transfer, online currency tools, and Currency Converters. Eventual synergies may include cross-use of financial licenses and technology linked to an eventual easing of banking regulations in Canada through the adoption of Open Banking legislation.

