electroCore Announces Peter Cuneo as Board Chairman 

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Peter Cuneo as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Cuneo was appointed to the Board of Directors in April 2020. He succeeds Mike Atieh, who served as Chairman since April 2020 and who will remain on the Board as an independent director and member of the audit committee.

Over the past 35 years, Mr. Cuneo has reshaped the operations of seven companies in the global media and consumer products sector and has been identified by Business Insider as one of the 10 greatest turnaround CEOs. Mr. Cuneo’s prior experience includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of Marvel Entertainment until its sale to Disney in 2009, President and Chief Executive Officer of Remington Products Company until facilitating its sale to private equity investors, President of the Security Hardware Group of the Black & Decker Corporation, President of Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Group in Canada, and President of the Clairol Personal Care Division.