electroCore Announces Peter Cuneo as Board Chairman
ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Peter Cuneo as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective October 1, 2021. Mr. Cuneo was appointed to the Board of Directors in April 2020. He succeeds Mike Atieh, who served as Chairman since April 2020 and who will remain on the Board as an independent director and member of the audit committee.
Over the past 35 years, Mr. Cuneo has reshaped the operations of seven companies in the global media and consumer products sector and has been identified by Business Insider as one of the 10 greatest turnaround CEOs. Mr. Cuneo’s prior experience includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of Marvel Entertainment until its sale to Disney in 2009, President and Chief Executive Officer of Remington Products Company until facilitating its sale to private equity investors, President of the Security Hardware Group of the Black & Decker Corporation, President of Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Group in Canada, and President of the Clairol Personal Care Division.
Mr. Cuneo currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Arrival Group (Nasdaq: ARVL), a global technology company creating electric vehicles, and serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIIC Capital Partners II (Nasdaq: CIIGU), which raised approximately $287.5 million in it is initial public offering earlier this month.
Mr. Cuneo serves as Chairman of BeyondView LLC, a digital technology company. He is the Managing Principal of Cuneo & Company, LLC, a private investment and management company that he founded. He currently serves as Chairman emeritus of the Alfred University Board of Trustees and on the Board of the National Archives Foundation in Washington, D.C and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.
“Peter brings a wealth of executive leadership and experience, particularly in successfully executing direct to end-user sales strategies, and we are very fortunate to have a leader of his caliber in the Chairman’s role” said Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore. “We are greatly appreciative of Mr. Atieh’s service as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and it’s important to note that he will continue as an independent member of the Board and member of the audit committee.”
