Driven By Stem Announces the Acquisition of Artifact Extracts, Salem Delivery Capabilities, and Two Additional Dispensaries
Advances Driven By Stem’s footprint in the fast-growing concentrates segment through the acquisition of premier cannabis extraction company and award-winning brand
BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or
"Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service
(DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that it has acquired Artifact Extracts (“Artifact”), a premier cannabis extraction company based in Oregon known for its award-winning
concentrates, as well as two dispensaries. The national market for concentrates grew 40% last year* as new and current cannabis consumers turn to this product category.
Strategic Highlights:
With the acquisition of Artifact, Driven By Stem will be well positioned to capture additional market share, expand its presence in the fast-growing concentrates segment, and maximize value for all its shareholders.
- Increases footprint of fully-owned dispensaries on the West Coast to six locations.
- Expand Oregon presence with a dispensary in Salem, to be re-named TJ’s on Broadway, and a dispensary in Eugene, to be re-named TJ’s on 7th, flanking its two existing dispensaries in the city. Cannabis sales in Salem/Marion County were $73.5 million in 2020 growing 32.4%** as compared to the prior year.
- Immediately launch the Budee proprietary delivery platform in Salem, extending its consumer reach with expedited service, with service expansion to Eugene in October.
- Supply consistent, high-quality biomass for Artifact from its cultivation operations for Stem’s TJ’s Gardens and Yerba Buena brands in Oregon, with accretive margins.
- Integrate Artifact’s premier line of concentrates including budder, badder, shatter, crumble, rosin, THC A crystals, and other popular forms into Stem’s family of brands and product lines.
- Expands the Company’s distribution footprint by cross-selling into dispensaries not yet supplied with the full portfolio of Stem’s brands, as well as including Artifact’s presence in all TJ’s dispensaries.
- Strengthen Stem’s experienced management team with the integration of Artifact’s skilled R&D leadership.
