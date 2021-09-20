Driven By Stem Announces the Acquisition of Artifact Extracts, Salem Delivery Capabilities, and Two Additional Dispensaries

Advances Driven By Stem’s footprint in the fast-growing concentrates segment through the acquisition of premier cannabis extraction company and award-winning brand

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that it has acquired Artifact Extracts (“Artifact”), a premier cannabis extraction company based in Oregon known for its award-winning concentrates, as well as two dispensaries. The national market for concentrates grew 40% last year* as new and current cannabis consumers turn to this product category.

