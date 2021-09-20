checkAd

Driven By Stem Announces the Acquisition of Artifact Extracts, Salem Delivery Capabilities, and Two Additional Dispensaries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Advances Driven By Stem’s footprint in the fast-growing concentrates segment through the acquisition of premier cannabis extraction company and award-winning brand

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that it has acquired Artifact Extracts (“Artifact”), a premier cannabis extraction company based in Oregon known for its award-winning concentrates, as well as two dispensaries. The national market for concentrates grew 40% last year* as new and current cannabis consumers turn to this product category.

Strategic Highlights:

With the acquisition of Artifact, Driven By Stem will be well positioned to capture additional market share, expand its presence in the fast-growing concentrates segment, and maximize value for all its shareholders.

  • Increases footprint of fully-owned dispensaries on the West Coast to six locations.
  • Expand Oregon presence with a dispensary in Salem, to be re-named TJ’s on Broadway, and a dispensary in Eugene, to be re-named TJ’s on 7th, flanking its two existing dispensaries in the city. Cannabis sales in Salem/Marion County were $73.5 million in 2020 growing 32.4%** as compared to the prior year.
  • Immediately launch the Budee proprietary delivery platform in Salem, extending its consumer reach with expedited service, with service expansion to Eugene in October.
  • Supply consistent, high-quality biomass for Artifact from its cultivation operations for Stem’s TJ’s Gardens and Yerba Buena brands in Oregon, with accretive margins.
  • Integrate Artifact’s premier line of concentrates including budder, badder, shatter, crumble, rosin, THC A crystals, and other popular forms into Stem’s family of brands and product lines.
  • Expands the Company’s distribution footprint by cross-selling into dispensaries not yet supplied with the full portfolio of Stem’s brands, as well as including Artifact’s presence in all TJ’s dispensaries.
  • Strengthen Stem’s experienced management team with the integration of Artifact’s skilled R&D leadership.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Driven By Stem Announces the Acquisition of Artifact Extracts, Salem Delivery Capabilities, and Two Additional Dispensaries Advances Driven By Stem’s footprint in the fast-growing concentrates segment through the acquisition of premier cannabis extraction company and award-winning brandBOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...