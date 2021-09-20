Molecular Templates to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, will present and participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit , to take place September 20-23, 2021.

