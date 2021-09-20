checkAd

Generac to Acquire Tank Utility, Inc.

Newest Addition to Further Expand Generac’s Suite of Energy Management and Monitoring Solutions

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac” or the “Company”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the signing of a purchase agreement to acquire the shares of Tank Utility, Inc. (“Tank Utility”), a provider of IoT propane tank monitoring that enables the optimization of propane fuel logistics. The deal further expands Generac’s connectivity functionality and services with sophisticated remote monitoring capabilities for propane.

“As an early minority investor in the company for the last five years, Generac has been impressed by the growth of the Tank Utility business,” said Kyle Raabe, executive vice president and president of Generac’s Consumer Power products. “Their solution has been able to help propane suppliers increase efficiency and reduce their emissions, and we believe that the Tank Utility monitoring platform can provide even further value to our dealers and peace of mind to our home standby generator owners.”

Both generator and fuel dealers are seeing increased demand for various power products to support consumers’ off-grid power needs and to protect from grid instability. Generac’s propane-powered backup generators, battery storage, and home energy management offerings paired with Tank Utility’s monitoring and analytics help dealers expand their expertise as total home energy advisors for homeowners and adapt to changing consumer demands for off-grid and backup capabilities.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Generac team and to have this opportunity to leverage Generac’s extensive footprint to broaden Tank Utility’s presence in the global marketplace,” said Amos Epstein, chief executive officer and co-founder, Tank Utility. “With our deep experience in designing, building and delivering data-driven IoT products across energy markets, we look forward to driving growth and building upon Generac’s existing connectivity strategies.”

The acquisition is expected to close in October 2021.

Union Square Advisors LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Tank Utility in connection with the transaction.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

