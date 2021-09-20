Phathom Pharmaceuticals Secures $200 Million Term Loan Facility from Hercules Capital

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today reported it has obtained a $200 million term loan facility from Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC), a leader in customized debt financing for companies in life sciences and technology-related markets. This additional capital further strengthens Phathom’s balance sheet in advance of anticipated key catalysts, including data from the pivotal PHALCON-EE Phase 3 trial of vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive esophagitis in October 2021, data from the Phase 2 trial of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease in the first quarter of 2022, and FDA approval and commercial launch of vonoprazan-based regimens for the treatment of H. pylori in the second half of 2022. This non-dilutive financing extends Phathom’s projected cash runway to mid-2023 based on the Company’s current operating plans.



“Vonoprazan has the potential to become the first innovative treatment for patients with acid-related disorders approved in the US in more than thirty years,” said Terrie Curran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom. “This non-dilutive $200 million term loan facility significantly strengthens our balance sheet ahead of vonoprazan’s potential US commercial launch and provides Phathom with additional financial flexibility as we continue to work to change the landscape for patients with gastrointestinal diseases.”

“Hercules is proud to partner with Phathom ahead of several important milestones as they advance their vonoprazan development programs and prepare for a potential commercial launch,” said Bryan Jadot, Senior Managing Director and Life Sciences Group Head at Hercules Capital. “The substantial capital commitment from Hercules aims to help Phathom deliver on their important mission to improve the lives of people suffering from acid related gastrointestinal diseases and reflects our dedication to financing promising life science companies,” added Lake McGuire, Managing Director at Hercules Capital.