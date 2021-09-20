checkAd

Medicenna Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Providing Added Intellectual Property Protection for its MDNA11 Program

Patent covers the use of IL-2 Superkines such as MDNA11 to treat a wide range of specified cancer types

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,117,943, titled “Superagonists and Antagonists of Interleukin-2.” The patent provides intellectual property (IP) protection for methods of treating a wide range of cancers specified in the claims with interleukin-2 (IL-2) variants such as MDNA11, which is Medicenna’s selective, long-acting and novel IL-2 super-agonist. The patent’s term extends into at least 2032, without accounting for any potential extensions.

“This patent adds to our robust IP portfolio around MDNA11 and other IL-2 Superkines, which is a core component of our value creation strategy,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “The granted claims specifically focus on our platform based on enhanced affinity for the IL-2 receptor beta, which is a key point of differentiation between MDNA11 and competing ‘pegylated not-alpha’ IL-2 agents currently in the clinic. We are pleased to see this new patent granted and look forward to the progression of our recently initiated Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study of MDNA11, which treated its first patient last week.”

Medicenna holds an exclusive world-wide license to U.S. Patent No. 11,117,943, through its previously announced agreement with Stanford University, along with additional issued and filed patents in US, Europe, Japan, China, Canada and India which provide foundational composition-type protection for its IL-2 Superkine platform, including MDNA11.

About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs program, (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

