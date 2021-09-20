Mereo BioPharma Announces Appointment of Pierre Jacquet, M.D., Ph.D. to Board of Directors

“We are delighted to have Pierre joining our board of directors at such an exciting and important time for the Company,” said Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo. “Pierre’s twenty plus years as one of the top advisors in our industry will prove invaluable for Mereo as we continue to advance the clinical development of our portfolio. We very much look forward to his guidance as we continue our goal of treating patients in areas of high unmet medical need.”

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), “Mereo” or “the Company”, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Pierre Jacquet, M.D., Ph.D to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 20, 2021. Dr. Jacquet joins Mereo’s Board with over two decades of multidisciplinary experience in the life science industry, including corporate strategy, M&A advisory and value management.

Dr. Jacquet is currently Managing Director and Vice Chairman of L.E.K. Consulting’s Healthcare practice. He has served in a variety of leadership roles over 20 years at L.E.K., including Global Head, Healthcare Practice, Global Leadership Team, the Americas management committee, and various partner operating committees. Prior to joining L.E.K. in 2001, Dr. Jacquet was trained as a surgical resident at University of Liège, Belgium and served as a Fellow at the Washington Cancer Institute, where he authored over 40 publications and presentations. In addition to serving on Mereo’s Board of Directors, Dr. Jacquet is a Director of Exact Sciences, on the Advisory Board of Life Science Cares, and previously served as a Director of Osprey Pharmaceuticals. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Darden Graduate School at the University of Virginia, graduated Magna Cum Laude in Medicine from the University of Liège in Belgium and was awarded a Summa Cum Laude Doctor of Philosophy in biomedical sciences from the University of Liège in Belgium.

The Company also announced that Peter Bains has elected to retire from the Board of Directors after serving as a board member for over 6 years including as a member of the R&D Committee, former Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and as an advisor prior to the Company’s formation.

Peter Fellner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mereo, said: “On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Peter for his contributions over the past six years including his membership of the Remuneration and R&D Committees and prior to the Company’s formation. Peter’s guidance and input has been important to where the Company is today. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”