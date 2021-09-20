Celularity and Oncternal Therapeutics Enter into Research Collaboration to Evaluate Targeted Placental-Derived Cellular Therapies

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”) (Nasdaq: CELU), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic therapies, and Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oncternal”) (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced they have entered into a research collaboration to evaluate placental derived-cellular therapies targeting receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1). As part of the collaboration, Celularity will explore the use of Oncternal’s ROR1-targeted monoclonal antibody, cirmtuzumab, in combination with Celularity’s natural killer cells. ROR1 targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) gene modification will also be explored in Celularity’s CYNK natural killer cell and CyCART T cell platforms in preclinical studies.



ROR1 is highly expressed by multiple solid tumors and hematological malignancies and confers both an aggressive phenotype and survival advantage to the tumor cells. Cirmtuzumab binding to ROR1 on leukemia and lymphoma cells decreases tumor cell proliferation and survival by blocking Wnt5a-induced activation, while it does not bind to adult tissues. Celularity will evaluate the use of cirmtuzumab in combination with CYNK-101, a placental derived-allogeneic NK cell therapy that has been genetically engineered to synergize with therapeutic antibodies. As part of the collaboration, Celularity will also evaluate ROR1-targeted CAR-NK and CAR-T cell therapies as extensions of its CYNK and CyCART programs, respectively.

“Our research studying ROR1 suggests the potential for a range of new targeted therapeutics, capable of addressing a wide variety of both solid tumors and hematological malignancies,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., founder, President and CEO of Oncternal. “We believe that targeted cellular therapies have the potential to extend the clinical benefit of our research and improve the standard of care for patients. However, the current limitations in efficacy, safety and availability of cellular therapies hinders their broader use. Celularity’s approach, leveraging the ability of placental-derived cells to differentiate and expand, has the potential to overcome these obstacles and could potentially offer more potent, tolerable and accessible cellular medicines and, in combination with our ROR1 targeting antibodies, address the significant unmet needs of patients.”