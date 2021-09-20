Medigus Ltd. Announces Record High Financial Results

OMER, Israel, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today its financial results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues for the first half of 2021 increased by ~3,178% with first ever net profit of approximately $8 million

Revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, reached a record high, and totaled $2,393,000, an increase of $2,320,000 compared to $73,000 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

Net income for the period reached a record of $7,927,000 compared to a net loss of $3,599,000 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020

Shareholders’ equity totaled $53,904,000 as of June 30, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $29,642,000 as of June 30, 2021

Liron Carmel, Medigus' Chief Executive Officer, said "We are excited that our financial results reflect the extensive steps we have taken in the past two years. Our main objectives remain to identify attractive technology operations and guide them to noticeable achievements. Since the beginning of 2021, our operations have shown great growth and progress with our advanced innovations, products, and overall value."

For the first six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenues from products (derived mainly from Jeff Brands) and commissions (derived from Eventer) of approximately $2,393,000, an increase of approx. 3,178% compared to approx. $73,000 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

Medigus' relative stake in ScoutCam as of June 30, 2021 was 27.76% and its equity investment as of June 30, 2021 totaled to $11,851,000. Together with the results of Jeff Brands', Eventer's and ScoutCam's, as well as income from the sale of part of Matomy’s shares, Medigus generated a net income of $7,927,000 compared to a net loss of $3,599,000 in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

Recent Operational Highlights :

Medigus

Medigus board of directors authorized the Company to take action to promote a $2 million share buyback program

Signed a non-binding LOI to acquire the controlling interest in a B2B/B2C electronics wholesale distributor

Commenced manufacturing of Revoltz’s ModelOne prototype

Polyrizon submits additional patent application for prevention of pathogens such as coronavirus and allergens from affecting nasal tissue

Jeff Brands acquires additional online store brands for Amazon Marketplace

Gix Internet acquires 70% stake in Cortex Group for $11 million

Electric Vehicles Activity Overview