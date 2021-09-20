checkAd

AgroFresh Solutions to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, and Doug Bressette, Treasurer, will participate virtually at Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference.

The Company will host a presentation on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

Investor Contact:

For AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
Jeff Sonnek - Investor Relations
ICR Inc.
Jeff.Sonnek@icrinc.com
646-277-1263





