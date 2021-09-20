ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope" or the “Company”), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, is pleased to announce today that InnerScope is participating in the virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program running from Sept. 20–23, 2021.

InnerScope is the only company presenting direct-to-consumer hearing devices and hearing health products to 50 buyers from some of the largest retail companies in the U.S., including CVS, Costco, Kroger, H-E-B, QVC, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson

InnerScope is the only company to represent the hearing device and hearing healthcare category during the virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program. InnerScope will be presenting its Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting hearing aids, Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting personal sound amplifiers products, doctor-formulated dietary hearing and tinnitus supplements, and assorted ear and hearing health-related products to 50 corporate buyers from some of the largest retail companies in the U.S. Participating companies include CVS , Kroger , Costco , H-E-B , QVC , AmerisourceBergen , McKesson , and many other well-known companies.

This virtual Home Health & Diabetes Care Program is positioned to facilitate product discovery, category development, and planning to help drive category success year-round. InnerScope will virtually present the Company’s innovations, points of differentiation, and origin story to dozens of relevant buyers who will be participating remotely from the comfort of their desk.

For more information on The Home Health & Diabetes Care Program scheduled Sept. 20-23, please visit: https://ecrm.marketgate.com/Sessions/2021/09/HomeHealthCare

Matthew Moore, president and CEO of InnerScope, stated: "InnerScope is excited to showcase our innovative hearing healthcare products to an audience of industry-leading potential partners in the healthcare and consumer products sectors. We are the only company specializing in Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids and hearing health products presenting at this event. InnerScope has over 50 one-on-one meetings scheduled at this virtual program and is hopeful that some important strategic relationships will materialize as a result of this opportunity to demonstrate our cost-effective and cutting edge direct-to-consumer hearing health solutions to these well-known companies. InnerScope is continuing to build its distribution retail/wholesale network and is fast becoming the industry leader, bringing hearing healthcare to the 21st Century by empowering consumers to take control of their hearing care with easy and convenient access to affordable hearing products available in-store or online through all major retailers."