Mason Graphite Announces Appointment of Harry Swan as Chairman of Black Swan Graphene and Option Grant

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Harry Swan as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (“Black Swan Graphene”).

Mr. Swan is the CEO of Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. and represents the fourth generation of the Swan family to lead the company. Mr. Swan joined Thomas Swan in 2002 in order to launch a new Carbon Nanomaterials business. He took over as Managing Director in 2006 and became CEO in 2018. In addition to his responsibilities at Thomas Swan, he is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Society of Chemical Industry, a Council Member of the Chemical Industries Association, and a founding member of the UK Chemistry Council. He also chairs the Advisory Board of the Centre for Education Collaboration at York University.

Mr. Harry Swan, Chairman of Black Swan Graphene commented: “I am honored to take on the role of Chairman of the Board and couldn’t be more excited about the future of Black Swan Graphene. I am committed to its success as we will deploy the expertise and support of Thomas Swan throughout the development of the company’s strategy to commercialize and produce large scale, low cost, and high-performance graphene in industrial applications. We look forward to work in partnership with Mason Graphite in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain.”

Grant of Options

The Company also announces today the grant of 400,000 stock options to Mr. François Perron, director of the Company, pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option will entitle Mr. Perron to purchase one common share of Mason Graphite at a price of $0.51 for a period of five years from the date of grant. One third of the options vested upon their grant, one third will vest on the first anniversary of their grant, and the remainder will vest on the second anniversary of their grant. The option grant is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Thomas Swan & Co. Limited

Founded in England in 1926, Thomas Swan & Co. Limited is a leading independent manufacturer of performance and fine chemicals. The company manufactures over 100 products, from kilogram to multi-tonne quantities, and offers an experienced and flexible custom manufacturing service. With offices and warehousing in the United Kingdom, the United States and China, and a global network of distributors, Thomas Swan exports to over 80 countries worldwide and is well placed to service British and international markets.

For more information: www.thomas-swan.co.uk

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite is a Canadian corporation dedicated to the production and transformation of natural graphite. Its strategy includes the development of value-added products, notably for green technologies like transport electrification. The Company also owns 100% of the rights to the Lac Guéret graphite deposit, one of the richest in the world. The Company is managed by an experienced team cumulating many decades of experience in graphite, covering production, sales, as well as research and development.

For more information: www.masongraphite.com

Mason Graphite Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors: 

“Peter Damouni”, Executive Director 

Mason Graphite Inc.

Ana Rodrigues at info@masongraphite.com or 1 514 289-3580

Head Office: 3030, boulevard Le Carrefour, Suite 600, Laval, Québec, Canada, H7T 2P5

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





