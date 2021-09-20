Selecta Biosciences Announces Appointment of Kevin Tan as Chief Financial Officer

“Kevin’s deep financial expertise and experience in the gene therapy and rare disease landscape makes him an ideal fit for Selecta’s executive team,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Selecta. “This is an exciting time for Selecta on the heels of our recent collaboration with Cyrus Biotechnology to unlock a new generation of innovative biologic therapeutics and our anticipated milestones in gene therapy, including an IND filing for methylmalonic acidemia in Q3 and a readout from our empty capsid study in Q4 2021. We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the team as we seek to deliver our unique ImmTOR platform to patients living with debilitating diseases, and we are confident that his impressive track record in capital management and financings, in both the biotech and investment sectors, will be invaluable as we continue to pursue new partnership opportunities and advance multiple assets through the clinic.”

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced the appointment of Kevin Tan as chief financial officer.

Mr. Tan added, “I am excited to join Selecta at this critical juncture in the company’s growth. I look forward to working with the entire Selecta team to deliver on our shared commitment to patients in need of more therapeutic options and to drive long-term value for shareholders.”

Prior to joining Selecta, Mr. Tan served as treasurer at Sarepta Therapeutics where he was responsible for the liquidity and capital management of the company. At Sarepta, he led numerous financings across equity and debt markets and was a key member of the Business Development team. Prior to his time at Sarepta, Mr. Tan served as Senior Portfolio Manager at CPP Investments, a Canadian pension fund where he managed billions in capital across the public markets.

Mr. Tan holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University at Kingston, a Masters of Engineering in Operations Research & Financial Engineering from Princeton University and a Masters of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.